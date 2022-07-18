FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney announced Monday charges against Fresno City Councilman Nelson Esparza for attempted extortion.

The DA said Nelson Orlando Esparza 31, of Fresno, was charged in a Felony Complaint with one (1) count of Attempted Extortion and one (1) count of attempting to violate Section 803 of the Fresno City Charter, the Fresno County District.

The DA says Councilmember Esparza is alleged to have threatened the employment of former Fresno City Attorney Douglas Sloan, implying that Sloan would be fired unless he agreed to work strictly for the Council majority.

If convicted of this charge, the DA says Councilmember Esparza faces potential fines, jail time, or up to 3 years imprisonment in state prison.

This matter will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Victor Lai with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit.