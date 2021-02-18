DA: Bomb-making equipment, elder abuse sentencing for Tulare County man

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County man was sentenced to five years in state prison Thursday, after pleading no contest to charges including possession of materials to make explosives and elder abuse.

According to Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Joshua Isgrigg was the caretaker to a 64-year-old wheelchair-bound family member. On April 5, 2020, he took her car and she crawled to a window for help – prompting a neighbor to call 911 and resulting in Adult Protective Services becoming involved.

The DA’s office adds that on June 3, 2020, a search of Isgrigg’s vehicle after he was pulled over found several plastic jugs containing battery acid, semi-crushed hexamine tablets, and a 54-point box of ammonium nitrate. A search of his home also found hexamine, ammonia nitrate, 36-pounds of potassium nitrate, 12-pounds of potassium chloride, 3-pounds of potassium chlorate, aluminum powder, 10-pounds of citric acid powder, 2 boxes of hexamine fuel tablets, highly concentrated 60% hydrogen peroxide, and 2-pounds of lye.

According to the DA’s office, the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ laboratory in Quantico, Virginia confirmed the materials were precursor components in creating a bomb.

Isgrigg plead no-contest to the following felonies: