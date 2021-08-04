DA: Attempted cop killer, associate, found guilty in Tulare County

37-year-old Ignacio Lopez (left) and 51-year-old Melissa Sarver (right). Images provided by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was found guilty of multiple crimes relating to shooting at a police officer in Tulare on Tuesday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

37-year-old Ignacio Lopez was wanted in Fresno County for a triple bank robbery when, on August 18, 2020, the DA’s office says he led police in a pursuit and fired at officers who were attempting a traffic stop on the vehicle he was in.

Lopez was later arrested – along with the driver of the vehicle, 51-year-old Melissa Sarver.

Prior to the trial, Lopez pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Sarver pleaded to conspiracy to commit bank robbery, and felony evading.

Sarver was sentenced to over three years in prison on Aug. 2 and Lopez is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15. He could receive up to 100-years-to-life in prison.