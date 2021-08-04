DA: Attempted cop killer, associate, found guilty in Tulare County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DA: Attempted cop killer found guilty in Tulare County

37-year-old Ignacio Lopez (left) and 51-year-old Melissa Sarver (right). Images provided by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was found guilty of multiple crimes relating to shooting at a police officer in Tulare on Tuesday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

37-year-old Ignacio Lopez was wanted in Fresno County for a triple bank robbery when, on August 18, 2020, the DA’s office says he led police in a pursuit and fired at officers who were attempting a traffic stop on the vehicle he was in.

Lopez was later arrested – along with the driver of the vehicle, 51-year-old Melissa Sarver.

Prior to the trial, Lopez pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Sarver pleaded to conspiracy to commit bank robbery, and felony evading.

Sarver was sentenced to over three years in prison on Aug. 2 and Lopez is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15. He could receive up to 100-years-to-life in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com