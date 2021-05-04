DA: Accused drunk driver charged in crash that killed a father and his 7-year-old son in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An accused drunk driver has now been officially charged in connection with a crash that killed a father and son over the weekend, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Jovan Adam Cortez, 22, is now facing charges including gross vehicular manslaughter

while impaired, driving with a blood-alcohol level above .08% causing great bodily injury, driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury, domestic violence, child abuse, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

During the evening of Saturday, May 1st, the California Highway Patrol says officers were called out to the area of North and Marks avenues after a pick-up truck ran a stop sign and slammed into an SUV carrying a family of six, including 45-year-old Jose Castillo and his 7-year-old son, Jose Castillo Jr.

Castillo and Castillo Jr. were both killed in the crash and a 37-year-old woman, an 11-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy were left with major injuries.

Officers say the driver of the pick-up, identified as Cortez, was driving with a blood-alcohol level above .08% when he ran the stop sign and caused the fatal crash. Cortez reportedly had a 10-month-old child in the backseat, who was also injured during the collision.

In a press release sent out Monday, the District Attorney’s Office says Cortez allegedly was involved in a domestic disturbance prior to the crash and was driving away from the scene when he ran the stop sign.

Cortez was booked into the Fresno County Jail following the crash, where his bond was set at $392,000.