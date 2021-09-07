DA: Abducted child recovered from Del Norte County, returned to Tulare County

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A child taken against a court order from Tulare County was recovered in Del Norte County following action by the Office of the District Attorney in Tulare County, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Officials say the child was taken by the mother’s former boyfriend after the couple split up. At the same time, the child’s biological father lost communication with both mother and daughter. After the Tulare County Superior Court granted the father legal and physical custody of the daughter, and several failed attempts to locate the child, the TCDA Child Abduction Unit got involved.

The DA’s office says the child was located in Crescent City in Del Norte County. Del Norte County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with a social worker, recovered the child without incident. Investigators then returned the child to the biological father in Tulare County.