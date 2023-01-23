TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole was denied for the 19th time in the case of an 85-year-old man who is serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran for a double murder that took place in Tulare County almost 50 years ago.

Court documents say on Feb. 28, 1975, 85-year-old Henry Borbon and another suspect identified as Joe Perez murdered Richard Gaither and Rosie Sanchez on Yokohl Drive near Exeter.

According to prosecutors, both men drove the victims to this location in Perez’s car under the guise of a drug transaction. Then Borbon shot Gaither twice in the back of the head on the side of the road while Perez bludgeoned Sanchez, the mother of his children, with a hammer.

Officials say when it was apparent the blows were not fatal, Borbon stabbed Sanchez to death and her body was discovered days later floating in the Kings River near Stratford.

Officials with the DA’s office added that, thanks to witnesses, officers were able to arrest both men, and at a trial, one of the witness testimony revealed that Perez, was angered by Sanchez’s romantic relationship with Gaither and paid Borbon $1,000 to assist him with the murders.

Court records showed that in Nov. 1978, Borbon was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Additionally, Perez was convicted of first-degree murder in Kern County and was sentenced to death in 1976. His death sentence was later commuted to life in prison, officials stated.