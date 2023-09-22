TULARE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man was sentenced to 885 years to life in prison for child molestation, according to the Tulare County District Attorney on Friday.

According to the DA’s office, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Tulare County District Attorney prosecutors secured guilty verdicts on two counts of oral copulation with a child ten years old or younger, one count of sexual penetration with a child ten years old or younger, 34 counts of forcible lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, 21 counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, two counts of lewd act upon a child age 14, and one count of forcible oral copulation of a minor age 14. The jury also found the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims. Each count is a felony and is considered a strike offense.

The Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Arthur Pena Alvidrez, age 76, to 885 years to life in prison for child molestation.

13 of the crimes occurred between January 15, 2012, and February 1, 2018, against a

female victim, who was between the ages of seven and 13 at the time of the sexual

assaults.

female victim, who was between the ages of seven and 13 at the time of the sexual assaults. 38 of the crimes occurred between December 10, 2008, and February 22, 2018,

against a female victim, who was between the ages of five and 14 at the time of the sexual

assaults.

against a female victim, who was between the ages of five and 14 at the time of the sexual assaults. Nine of the crimes occurred between June 4, 2007, and June 3, 2010, against a female

victim, who was between the ages of 11 and 13 at the time of the sexual assaults.

victim, who was between the ages of 11 and 13 at the time of the sexual assaults. One of the crimes occurred between January 1, 2015, and April 26, 2017, against a female

victim, who was between the ages of 11 and 13 years old at the time of the sexual

assaults.

According to the Tulare Police Department, all crimes occurred in the City of Tulare. In addition to his sentence, Alvidrez must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

The District Attorney’s office says the case was prosecuted and was investigated by the Tulare Police Department.