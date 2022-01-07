DA: 7 arrested in Tulare County for alleged welfare fraud

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney announced Friday that seven people were arrested for allegedly committing welfare fraud.

In 2021, the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations said they identified $710,854 in fraudulent benefits, resulting in felony criminal charges filed.

The fraudulent activity in these cases included activities such as failing to report income and failing to report changes in household composition, according to officials at the District Attorney’s office.

Officials said the following people were arrested and either booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility or cited and released:

Clarista Aldaco, 26, of Lindsay

Johnny Vallejo, 26, of Lindsay

Erica Enos, 31, of Visalia

Violet Pack, 34, of Visalia

Lenora Macagbra, 51, of Visalia

Rosie Renteria, 26, of Porterville

Gabriela Almanza, 31, of Porterville

The total amount of alleged fraud in all these cases, according to the DA, is equal to $43,466.

Authorities said it is a felony for an individual to make a false statement or misrepresentation of material facts in order to obtain over $950 of aid that they were not entitled to receive.

The DA said if the public has further information related to suspected fraud, they can contact their office at (559) 636-5410.