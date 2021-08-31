DA: 55-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for 18-year-old woman’s murder

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
55-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for 18-year-old girl's murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 55-year-old man was sentenced to 43 years to life in prison on Tuesday for the murder of an 18-year-old woman in 2019, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Dale Watson was convicted for the murder of Dynasty Alexander on April 2 for second-degree murder with the special allegation of intentional discharge of a firearm causing death, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors say Watson picked up the victim the morning of March 3, 2019, to go to a store. That evening, the victim’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound. Witnesses described Watson’s truck in the area where the body was found. He was arrested 48 hours later.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com