FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people suspected of multiple retail burglaries, including a burglary of a CVS store that was captured on video, have been charged with 24 felonies, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Tuesday, the DA’s office filed 24 felony charges against 21-year-old Schirell Cummings and 21-year-old Reginald Taylor for their alleged roles in a series of organized burglaries.

Most recently, authorities say Cummings and Taylor were identified in a video that was captured of a CVS burglary on May 11.

Cummings has now been charged with 18 felony counts including robbery, burglary, conspiracy to receive stolen property, and grand theft.

At the time of the offenses, Cummings was out of custody on bond release on three other felony retail theft cases, according to the DA’s office.

Cummings was arrested in connection to a robbery of a Dick’s Sporting Goods store back in 2020.

Taylor was charged with six felony counts including robbery, burglary, and grand theft according to officials.

Officials say that 17 different businesses have been identified as victims of the organized shoplifting ring in this case, and the total financial loss is alleged to be over $35,000.

If convicted on all charges, Cummings could face sentencing of up to 18 years and eight months in state prison, and Taylor could face up to six years and eight months in prison.

Cummings and Taylor are set for arraignment on May 18.