Booking photos of Jose Cardenas (left) and Tony Gentry (right) provided by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced to prison time for a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day in Porterville, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, officials said a judge sentenced 23-year-old Jose Cardenas and 24-year-old Tony Gentry for their involvement in a shooting that left a man dead in 2017.

On January 1, officers were called out to an apartment on D Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying face down and bleeding from a gunshot wound to his neck. The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said he later died.

Booking photo of Gustavo Diaz.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the victim had been involved in an ongoing conflict with his ex-girlfriend. Detectives said they went to the ex-girlfriend’s apartment and found Cardenas, Gentry, and a third man, identified as 24-year-old Gustavo Diaz, in a nearby car with a sawed-off shotgun and bloody clothes.

Officials said they learned that Cardenas and Diaz had gone inside of the apartment and shot the victim while Gentry stood outside. After the shooting, the three men left the apartment together and were later arrested.

Diaz pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and the special allegations that the crime was committed for the benefit of a gang. He was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on November 13, 2020.

On September 29, 2022, Cardenas was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, and Gentry was sentenced to 16 years in prison.