FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against 41-year-old Aaron Jamal Dudley for the murders of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and her unborn son Noah Logan.

According to the DA, it was alleged on Tuesday that Aaron Dudley stabbed N-Kya multiple times at their home, killing her and her unborn child. In an attempt to hide his crimes, he burned his sister’s body.

The Felony Complaint filed in Fresno County Superior Court alleges that Aaron Dudley committed two counts of murder, two enhancements of use of a deadly weapon, and a special circumstance of multiple murders.

If convicted of all these charges and allegations, the DA says Dudley would face life without parole or the death penalty. The decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be announced at a later date after the DA’s office conducts the necessary analysis.

Dudley’s arraignment is scheduled for Friday at 8:00 a.m. in Department 31 of the Fresno County Superior Court.