DA: 188-year total sentence for Merced man convicted of first-degree murder

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 188-year total sentence is now underway for a man convicted of first-degree murder in Merced County, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office says Hector Manuel Delacruz Jr.’s sentence Tuesday was 147-years to life, plus 41 years for the murder of Santiago Perez Mantar while he was working at a dairy near Gustine on April 20, 2020.

On April 20, 2020, Hector Delacruz Jr. brutally stabbed Santiago Mantar to death. Five days earlier, on April 15, 2020, Delacruz attempted to murder a man at another dairy near Gustine, while robbing and assaulting two others.

The District Attorney’s office says he was also convicted of attempted murder and six other felonies related to robbery, assault, and possession of a firearm.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

