FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 12th Taco Truck Throwdown in Downtown Fresno’s Chukchansi Park will feature the 3-time Grammy nominated group “Cypress Hill.”

The group, known for hits such as “Insane in the Brain” and “Tequila Sunrise” (to name two), will take to the stage on October 21 in the midst of the taco competition that is the Taco Truck Throwdown.

“The level of talent at Taco Truck Throwdown gets better year after year and, by bringing in Cypress Hill, we feel the bar has been raised yet again,” said President of the Fresno Grizzlies Derek Franks.

The taco truck throwdown promises to feature some of the best tacos and micheladas that the Central Valley has to offer. Organizers promise 20 Taco Trucks and 10 Michelada stands will be at Chukchansi Park. Tickets for the event can be purchased by clicking here.