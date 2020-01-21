Cymbals to celebration: Fresno State student gets a big surprise from Ellen

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Local student and Fresno State marching band member Travis Morris’ dream of going on Ellen came true.

A video of him playing the cymbals during Fresno State’s last home football game in November went viral, and when Ellen’s team saw it, they gave him a call.

“I get a call right after work saying, ‘hi this is so and so from the Ellen show.’ I screamed,'” Travis said.

After he hung up, he called his dad.

“He called me, he said Ellen show just called him, I dropped my phone and said, ‘Are you serious right now?'” his dad, also named Travis Morris, said.

But Travis thought he was only going for a video shoot. When he was in the audience, Ellen decided to play the video that went viral in the middle of her show.

“I jumped, I ran, I ran down,” Travis said.

That wasn’t the only surprise. Ellen found out that Travis’ bicycle had been ruined and didn’t have a car, so she surprised him with a brand new Jeep Wrangler.

“I started jumping, I ran, I think I hugged Ellen five times, it was crazy,” Travis said. “It just threw me so off guard. I’m like ‘this isn’t real. Like I am not here right now.'”

Travis said he now wants to continue to spread the message to go after what you want.

“Life is so important, you never know what day will be your last day,” he said. “I think people should just really explore and do things they want to do.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.