Cyclist killed in Merced hit-and-run identified by police

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials have identified the cyclist who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run that took place on Tuesday night, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Chuc, 22 of Los Angeles, was killed after Michael Harris, 62 of Santa Paula, allegedly struck him with his vehicle on Bellevue Road near Utah Street just west of UC Merced, officials said.

Photo of Michael Harris provided by the California Highway Patrol

According to CHP, the incident took place around 8:00 p.m. and when first-responders arrived, Chuch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around three hours later, investigators say CHP Merced received a call from Harris saying that he had hit a deer while driving.

Harris was arrested by officers and booked into the Merced County jail after CHP officers arrived at his location and found what they call “significant damage” on his vehicle.

Officials say Harris faces charges of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.