CVS to open 7 additional drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — CVS Health announced Wednesday it will open seven additional COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites on Friday at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the Valley after opening four in May.

The new sites will offer self-swab tests and will be available to individuals meeting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

CVS said patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment. You will be required to stay in your vehicle and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where you will be provided a test kit and given instructions.

An employee will watch the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

The tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in about three days, CVS said.

New CVS Pharmacy locations in the Valley that will offer drive-thru virus testing:

5995 East Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93727

574 West Lacey Boulevard, Hanford, CA 93230

2539 11th Avenue, Hanford, CA 93230

800 North Westwood Street, Porterville, CA 93257

2175 East Bardsley Avenue, Tulare, CA 93274

1395 East Prosperity Avenue, Tulare, CA 93274

3619 West Caldwell Avenue, Visalia, CA 93277

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations.

