CVS to open 4 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — CVS Health announced Thursday it will open four COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites on Friday at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the Valley.

The new sites will offer self-swab tests and will be available to individuals meeting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

CVS said patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment. You will be required to stay in your vehicle and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where you will be provided a test kit and given instructions.

An employee will watch the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

The tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in about three days, CVS said.

CVS Pharmacy locations in the Valley that will offer drive-thru virus testing:

  • 1651 Bellevue Road, Atwater, CA 95301
  • 1794 Ashlan Ave., Clovis, CA 93611
  • 6800 N. Milburn Ave., Fresno, CA 93722
  • 1970 Yosemite Parkway, Merced CA 95341

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations.

CVS said that the openings in the Valley are part of the company’s commitment to set up 1,000 virus testing sites across the U.S. by the end of May.

