CVS adds new COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Valley

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a CVS pharmacy is seen in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — CVS Health said it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations at 40 additional CVS Pharmacy locations in California, including several in the Valley.

About 49,140 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being made available for the new locations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Appointments for this allocation are available for booking starting today, with shots beginning Feb. 25, according to Monica Prinzing, CVS Health spokeswoman. Vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis through CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact CVS customer service at 1-800-746-7287.

CVS plans to expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations as more supply becomes available through the federal program. The company said it has the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month.