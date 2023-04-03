TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol say they are investigating a fatal head-on crash Sunday.

CHP says around 8:00 p.m. officers responded to a call of a traffic crash involving two vehicles near Highway 245 north of Avenue 368.

According to officials, a 32-year-old man from Cutler was driving a Honda, on Highway 245 in a northerly direction just north of Avenue 368. A 38-year-old from Woodlake was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe in a southerly direction approaching the Honda.

For reasons yet to be determined, CHP says the driver of the Honda failed to maintain his lane as he managed a curve and allowed his vehicle to travel into the southbound lane.

After traveling out of his lane, the Honda struck the Chevrolet head-on in the southbound lane. As a result of this crash, the driver of the Honda died.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not transported. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor and the investigation is ongoing.