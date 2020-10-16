CUSD waiver gets approved, moving forward with in person learning

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — Clovis Unified has been given the green light to allow elementary school students back on campus for in person learning after submitting a waiver to Fresno County health department and state health officials.

Kelly Avants with Clovis Unified said when they found out their waiver was approved they breathed a sigh of relief.

“It’s really exciting moment to hear that our waiver had been approved. We recognize that this is another step in a long journey,” said Avants.

In case Fresno County goes back a tier from red to purple this waiver will protect elementary school students allowing them to continue in person learning.

Which is normally not permitted when a county is in the purple most restrictive tier.

“Working diligently and tirelessly to give everyone multiple opportunities so they can be confident that the decisions being made is in the best interest of our students,” said Avants.

This waiver only protects kindergarten through sixth grade. Seventh grade up to 12th will have to stay in the red tier to be able to hold in person learning.

State Superintendent of Public Schools, Tony Thurmond said those districts who have had their waivers approved will still need to offer distance learning options.

“There is no one size fits all on this matter. Even some schools who have created hybrid openings some parents have said they prefer for their students to be in distance learning,” said Thurmond.

Clovis Unified recently sent out a survey to teachers and parents asking them if they would want to return to in person learning or remain at home doing distance learning.

“It is very encouraging and very exciting to know that we are that much closer to bringing our students back to campus,” said Avants. “We have missed having our kids on campus in their classrooms because we recognize that is where they best thrive.”

The parent surveys are due back to the district by 5 p.m. Friday, October 16th.

