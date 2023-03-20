FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Unified Governing Board has scheduled a special meeting for Monday and will likely decide on the new superintendent appointment.

CUSD says following a two-month-long, statewide search after an announcement by current Superintendent Eimear O’Brien, Ed.D., that she will retire at the conclusion of her current contract on June 30.

According to officials, after a Special Meeting over the past weekend where the search process continued, the Board scheduled Monday’s meeting at which they are likely to make a decision on the superintendent appointment.

The Special Meeting is scheduled to begin Monday at 5:30 p.m., with the Board adjourning immediately into Closed Session.

Any decisions reached in a Closed Session related to the appointment would be announced publicly when the Board reconvenes for Open Session.