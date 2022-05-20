FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials from the Clovis Unified School District announced they are extending the delay of Kastner Intermediate’s start time until 10:50 a.m. as a standoff continues Friday morning in northeast Fresno.

The standoff started with a deputy-involved shooting at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Police surrounded the Save Mart supermarket at First Street and Nees Avenue in northeast Fresno after a short pursuit.

CUSD says they are keeping students from campus to reduce traffic in the area and to keep a clearance area around the vicinity of Save Mart and will have a one-hour notification if they are able to start the school day.

If the situation is not resolved by 11:30 a.m. CUSD says they will take steps to cancel the school day entirely.