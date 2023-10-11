FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Outside of the Wilson Theater Wednesday night as people left a Pray for Jerusalem event put on by the Cornerstone Church, pro-Palestine protestors chanted, waved flags, and tried to express their views on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

One protestor says the attacks from Hamas were not terrorism.

“You cannot be a terrorist if you are defending your country, so that’s what we, trying to send that message,” the protestor said.

Inside the theater, city leaders like Councilmember Garry Bredefeld and Mike Karbassi denounced the actions of Hamas and expressed their support for Israel and the Jewish community. Karbassi even asked the crowd inside the church to applaud the police outside and at the event.

“The hate of Hamas is indiscriminate. They don’t care clearly if they kill Israelis or Palestinians, they just want to incite something in us,” Karbassi said.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer also spoke at the event. He focused on antisemitism and denounced the recent hate crime at the Noah’s Ark business and the hate incident at the Temple Beth Israel in Fresno. There was even applause from the crowd as he spoke about the suspect’s arrest.

“It sends a message here in Fresno that it won’t be tolerated, hate will not be tolerated,” Dyer said.

As Dyer left the event, some protestors chanted against Dyer and even confronted him as he tried to speak with them. Protestors asked where is his support for Israel. Police ultimately, got protestors to separate and to back off.

Another protestor says she has family over in Gaza and they’re living under an occupation. When asked about her reaction to the terror attacks from Hamas, she said there was a sense of pride.

“I was in disbelief but at the same time I was proud because I felt like the people in Gaza are dying already, so resistance in front of the fourth Geneva Convention is acceptable,” the protestor named Layla said. “If America starts to help and hear our side more, and start looking at us as human beings and not as evil sub-humans, that’s what I hope for, and that’s a start at least.”