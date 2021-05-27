Cultiva La Salud hosts COVID-19 vaccination event

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Cultiva La Salud in partnership with the Fresno County Department of Public Health and Curative will hold an event on Friday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

Cultiva La Salud is a non-profit organization in the Central Valley. According to Cultiva La Salud, curative staff will oversee vaccinations.

Anyone over twelve years of age can be vaccinated at the event. Individuals under the age of 18 will need parental or guardian’s consent.

The event will be held on Friday, May 28th at the Selma Senior Center located at 2301 Selma Street, Selma, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Individuals can register in advance for the event by calling (559) 285-1355.