FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State pre-vet club is having its annual low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic on Saturday, March 25th.

The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Fresno State Animal Science Pavilion (next to O’Neil Park and the Swine Unit on campus) and it is only for dogs.

Organizers are asking the public to bring their furry friends on a leash to make the process safe and easy.

The Fresno State pre-vet club will offer the following dog services:

DHPP vaccination $15

Rabies vaccination $10

Microchip $25

Nail trim $10

Event organizers added that dogs must be at least eight weeks old to receive the DHPP vaccine and at least 16 weeks old to receive the rabies vaccine. However, age is not an issue when it comes to microchips or nail trim.

They remind the public that microchips will be inserted just below the skin in between the shoulder blades and that they are not GPS locators, but serve as a permanent ID that could highly increase the chance of reuniting with a lost pet.

For more information send an email to csufprevet@gmail.com.