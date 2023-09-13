FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California State University’s Board of Trustees has voted to raise tuition by 6% each year for five years starting in the Fall of 2024.

Many members of the board argued the university system could not survive without the funds the tuition hike would bring in, as they have operated with a $1.5 billion funding gap.

At Fresno State, the student body president of the school’s ASI, or Associated Students, Inc., says that from a student’s perspective, the tuition hikes could have crippling effects.

“Such an increase by the year is really going to be detrimental to our students because they can’t sustain themselves. It’s unpredictable every year what their case may be. So, to our students that have to work two to three jobs, it will create another financial burden for them,” said Karen Carrillo, student body president for Fresno State ASI.

According to CSU’s multi-year tuition proposal, tuition would jump from $5,742 in the 2023-2024 school year, to $7,682 in the 2028-2029 school year.

Multiple members of the board said there was no more time to spare, as they say the growing funding gap threatens the entire university system.

“The human cost of this we can’t calculate right now. But we have a responsibility to this institution. This isn’t easy and it shouldn’t be. But it must be done,” said Jack B. Clarke Jr., Vice Chair for the CSU Board of Trustees.

Board members say the 6% tuition increase over the next five years would generate over $860 million.

$280 million of those dollars will go towards financial aid.

However, the student body president at Fresno State says the tuition hike will stop more students from pursuing a degree.

“My prediction would be that if we are hiring tuition as well, it’s going to be another factor and contributor to why we’re having drop enrollments,” said Carrillo.

Fresno State enrollment has dropped from 23,034 in 2021 to 21,924 in 2023, according to the school.

But the board said money has to come in to tackle a wide range of incoming expenses to the university system.

“We gave people the impression that this system is magically going to money. What we see instead, the shocking disrepair of buildings. Salaries we can’t pay,” said CSU Board of Trustees Member Leslie Gilbert-Lurie.

Even though the tuition hike will take effect in 2024, student activists vow to continue their fight for what they believe is right.