FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California State University (CSU) system will begin accepting applications for admission for the fall 2024 term on Sunday, October 1.

With just one application, school officials say students can apply for admission to any of CSU’s 23 universities through the Cal State Apply systemwide portal at Calstate.edu/apply.

Officials say the priority application period closes on November 30, 2023.

“The CSU is committed to making a high-quality education accessible and attainable for students from all socioeconomic backgrounds,” said April Grommo, CSU’s assistant vice chancellor for Strategic Enrollment Management. “That commitment is demonstrated in our high admittance rate. Currently, nine out of ten California students who apply are admitted to the CSU.”

Interested students can apply for fall 2024 admission through the following steps:

​Apply: The Cal State Apply online application tool allows incoming first-year, transfer, graduate, and international students to apply to multiple CSUs with just one application.

Pay application fee: The fee is $70 per university. However, the CSU has expanded its California resident undergraduate application fee waiver, and now almost half of all applicants will qualify to have the $70 fee waived for up to four universities.

Learn about financial aid options by visiting CSU's financial aid website. (The 2024 FAFSA form will be available via the Federal Student Aid office in December.)

For more information about the application process or details about any of the 23 CSU campuses and their degree programs, visit Calstate.edu/apply