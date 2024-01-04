CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For some students, the first semester in college could be scary and confusing. For this Spring 2024 semester, Clovis Community College announced “Crush” Days, a New Student Welcome event to assist new students in their transition to college.

Organizers say all new students are invited to the new student welcome event on campus. All attendees will get a free lunch and Clovis “Crush” merchandise.

In the event, organizers say the students will have the opportunity to:

Meet with faculty, counselors, staff, and other new students.

Get acquainted with the campus and classrooms. Student ambassadors will be on hand to provide tours.

Get connected with on-campus technology.

Learn about the various programs at Clovis Community College, such as the Tutorial Center, EOPS, TRIO, and Disable Student Programs and Services.

“This new student welcome is an opportunity to ensure new students are fully prepared for their first semester in college and provides them with the resources and knowledge to ease any anxieties they may have. We are here to help students have a successful start to the Spring semester,” said Gurdeep Hébert, Dean of Student Services.

The event is set to be held Friday, Jan. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Academic Center One, ROOM 118 (AC1-118) at Clovis Community College located at 10309 North Willow Avenue in Fresno.

For more information about the event, and to register for it, click here.