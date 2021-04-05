Cruise in downtown Fresno shuts down intersection, officials looking for solutions

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – After a cruise in downtown Fresno shut down an intersection, Fresno Police and city leaders coming up with a safety plan.

The police department said there were at least a couple of hundred vehicles last night cruising down Fulton Street, causing a large traffic build-up.

“Fulton was pretty much at a standstill,” said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.

Cruising is not illegal but Lt. Israel Reyes said last night it did cause issues, including pulling 15 officers from other calls to direct traffic and emergency vehicles not having a clear path through.

“So for Fresno to be backed up like that, it really does cause a public safety issue for the department and the city,” said Reyes.

A car is lifted up onto the back of a tow truck in downtown Fresno.

Charapan employee Christian Ventura said every Sunday from Easter until Halloween, people cruise Fulton Street, but with recent street racing incidents in town, there is a concern.

“Kids come bringing their trucks and think they can race and all that stuff around here and they don’t realize that it is public cruising night,” said Ventura. “Where you are cruising no more than 2-5 miles an hour.”

Reyes said the cruise led to several sideshows and several citations for taking over parking lots.

Council President Luis Chavez and several other councilmembers hope to deter this activity by sponsoring cruise nights on Kings Canyon Avenue in the future so the city can regulate it.

“That will create a safer environment and show that the city of Fresno is now overcoming the pandemic,” said Chavez. “We want to get out there and we want to be safe.”