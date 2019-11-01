Crowds turn out for Central Valley Halloween festivities

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Halloween was a busy night in the Central Valley.

Police were out in full force. Trick-or-treaters took to the streets and events were jam-packed with ghosts and ghouls.

“The neighborhood was pretty simple, pretty boring. So I decided to spice it up,” Barry Schab said.

For years Schab has turned his front yard into a graveyard for more visitors than he can count.

“All my pieces I’ve made. I’ve been doing this for about 15 years. This little gal here has been with me for about 10 years. She’s one of my favorites,” he said pointing out one of his many decorations.

The holiday brought out crowds across the Valley.

“There’s going to be a lot of kids a lot of pedestrians running around the neighborhoods,” Officer Mark Bradford with the Clovis Police Department said.

Law enforcement departments monitored the big night. Many sent out tips, including advising people to carry flashlights, stay out of roadways and don’t wear masks that can block vision.

Bradford said Clovis Police would be out in full force.

“We are going to focus on getting the officers in the neighborhoods getting a little security for the family members and the kids,” he said.

Instead of going door to door, many others chose a one-stop-shop like the Fall Family Carnival at Peoples Church.

“We’ve got a small trunk or treat. We’ve got carnival games, inflatables, tractors. We’ve got all sorts of stuff. It’s a great place for families to come and just have a great evening,” Jason Briesacher the children’s pastor said.

Thousands showed up to fill their bags. Schab said everyone deserves to partake in the Halloween fun and won’t turn anyone away.

“Teenagers, moms, I give them all candy. Let them enjoy it. If they’re going to trick-or-treat I give it to them,” he said.

