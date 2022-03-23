FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Mexican soccer team Las Chivas is back at Chukchansi Park on Wednesday after five years. The stadium upped capacity to welcome more fans.

“It’s about 10,800 seats in the building, we brought in another 1,500 bleachers along the field side there,” said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies president. “A sideline seat is the best seat in the house.”

The 12,000 people weekday foot traffic was a score for street vendors and downtown businesses.

“Got micheladas ready!” said Flaudia Estrada, manager at Full Circle Brewing Co. “It’s exciting, we’re thrilled to have all walks of demographics coming in.”

“We’re still waiting on some of our office staff that normally would kinda populate this area during the weekdays,” said Jazzmine Young with the Downtown Fresno Partnership. “So that is a part that’s kinda hurting our businesses, that normal foot traffic that was here pre-COVID.”

The soccer game was also good practice for staff at Chukchansi.

“This is like spring training warm-up for us with our opening day just right around the corner,” said Franks.

The Chivas vs. Pumas game kicked off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.