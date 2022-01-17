Crowds march in Tulare for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of people gathered in Tulare on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The march began at 10:00 a.m. at Wilson Elementary School on Tulare Avenue and went through several streets. Officers from the Tulare Police Department shut down the roadway to help the crowd safely complete their march.

At the forefront of the crowd was a large sign featuring a photo of King and a quote from his famous, ‘I Have a Dream’ address, which was delivered on Aug. 28, 1963, to a crowd of nearly 250,000 people at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

This year’s event marked what would have been King’s 93rd birthday.

