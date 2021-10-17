Crowds enjoy food, rides on final day of Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, California (KSEE) -The Big Fresno Fair wrapped up on Sunday after 12 days of fun, food, rides, and games.

“The fair has been amazing. This community loves this fair,” said deputy manager Stacy Rianda.

As always, the food remained a fan favorite.

“Food, 100%. Just have some ribs, probably some gyros, tacos, probably some ice cream,” said fairgoer Eduardo Crema. “Super nice to see people out and about, getting together.”

“Amazing food, love trying all the fried desserts,” said Danae Diaz, who said she brings her kids every year.

The in-person comeback looked a little different this time around. Staff and vendors had daily health screenings and they wore masks. Rides and attractions were sanitized daily, and fairgoers were asked to mask up indoors. The fair also offered covid testing and vaccine clinics for the public.

“A lot of people came out to take advantage of both of those opportunities,” said Rianda.

There were also some hiccups, including horse racing cancellations due to high winds.

“A lot of our tents were flipped over, barricades were blowing down, and banners were ripping,” said Rianda.

Midland’s concert was also canceled after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

But the show went on, bringing food, rides, and the big bucks.

“The Big Fresno Fair generates 77.1 million dollars in economic impact to the County of Fresno.”

Rianda said they don’t have attendance numbers for this year yet, but they typically see around 600,000 people.

Health officials have been closely monitoring the fair. At a press conference on Friday, Public Health said there are no indications the county will see a surge in covid cases because of the safety measures in place, including weekly testing for staff and vendors, sanitization practices, and because it was mostly held in an outdoors environment.