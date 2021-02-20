Crossroads Village Opens, Offers 165 Affordable Housing Units

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Crossroads Village officially opened within the last week. The community provides 165 units to those experiencing homelessness in the Central Valley.

Katherine Miranda has been experiencing homelessness in the Central Valley for the last 8 years. She was connected to Crossroads through a local homeless shelter. That’s how people like Katherine find their way to this massive new affordable housing community near Dakota and Blackstone avenues that used to be the Hotel Fresno.

“I love it. It’s nice, it’s quiet, it’s very clean,” Miranda said. “If you decide to move out, they make sure you can pay full market rent. And programs don’t do that.”

“Crossroads is owned and operated by RH Community Builders and UPholdings, two affordable housing organizations. Crossroads Village was started back in November of 2020 after a state program called Homekey, created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, provided funds for a public-private partnership with Fresno County and the two organizations to purchase the property. Each resident is paired with a case manager to hone their skills, and build income through finding work or other social programs.

“The rent assistance depends on their individual need. And our case managers meet with individuals each month with a goal of increasing their income,” said Katie Wilbur, Executive Director of RH Community Builders.

The goal is to help Crossroads residents increase their income, so they can eventually pay market value rent at Crossroads or another home. For Katherine Miranda, the compassion from the Crossroads Village staff keeps her moving forward.

“I thank these people for giving us the opportunity,” she said. “Because people look at us like we’re dirt under their feet. And you know, a lot of people don’t know our stories.”