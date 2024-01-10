KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A crop duster crashed into an orchard Wednesday morning in Kings County, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they got a call around 10:15 a.m. regarding an airplane down off of King Avenue near Stratford. When deputies arrived the pilot was already out and no injuries were reported.

Investigators say when the plane went down it clipped several trees and landed in the orchard.

The National Transportation Board is investigating the cause of the crash.