CRMC hosts special reunion for kids who graduated from the NICU

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A very special reunion happened at Community Regional Medical Center Saturday in Fresno for families who had children in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

CRMC staff says it’s a way to honor the families whose children have graduated from the NICU and are now thriving at home.

For families, it’s a way to say thank you, and remember the help they got for their children.

Annabella Jilote’s brother was in the NICU and says, “I felt good because I know he’s protected because all the nurses and I know that it’s a safe place at a hospital.”

CRMC hosts this event every year, since 2012.

