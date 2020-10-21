‘Critical Need’: Central California Blood Center pleads for blood donors due to lack of supply during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Central California Blood Center said Wednesday it has a “critical need” for blood donors as the Valley’s blood supply reaches a severe low.

While the need for blood donors reaches nationally because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the urgency for donors locally is huge due to the cancellation of multiple on-site blood drives at places like high schools and college campuses as students learn remotely.

“We rely heavily on donations from student groups, a population that represents as much as 30% of units collected in the fall and winter months. With no access to campuses around the Valley, we must bring more donors into our centers,” said Ersilia Lacaze, Director of Marketing and Community Development. “In spite of our best efforts, we simply cannot keep up.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, blood banks across the U.S. have experienced “unprecedented fluctuations” in both the supply and need for blood, according to a joint statement from the American Association of Blood Banks, America’s Blood Centers and the Red Cross. At the same time, the need for blood continues to increases as more hospitals across the country resume routine surgery and more patients require blood.

