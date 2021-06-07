Criminal charges filed against mother accused of leaving 3-year-old girl to die in hot car

Photo of Eustajia Dominguez Mojica provided by Tulare County Sheriff’s Department

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE)- The District Attorney of Tulare County Tim Ward announced criminal charges against a mother who is accused of leaving a three-year-old girl in a hot car that resulted in her death.

It happened on the 100 block of West Perez Avenue.

Eustajia Dominguez Mojica is charged with child abuse and the special allegation of willful harm or injury resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy to commit a crime, two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale, and misdemeanor planting, harvesting, or processing of marijuana.

Mojica is set to be arraigned in court Monday afternoon.

If convicted, she faces 10 years in state prison.

Additionally, Araceli Dominguez, Emmanuel Ortiz-Aguilar, Valentin Aguilar Ortiz, and Victor Corona Flores, are also charged with varying crimes related to child endangerment and drug crimes stemming from the same incident.

