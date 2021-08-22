Criminal charges filed against former Coalinga Police officer, police say

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Coalinga Police Department announced Sunday that a former officer is now facing criminal charges.

Police say the crimes the suspect is accused of committing happened while they were still employed as an officer with the department.

“The Department has in place strict policies and practices prohibiting the type of charged conduct, as well as a zero-tolerance approach toward such unlawful conduct,” Coalinga Police wrote in a statement.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the officer or specify the charges they are facing.

Coalinga Police say the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has asked the department to handle the investigation.

Police say they will not be releasing any further details about the matter at this time.