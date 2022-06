FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a wildfire that broke out in Squaw Valley on Monday afternoon.

Cal Fire officials say the fire is currently burning in the area of Hopewell and Dunlap roads, just south of Highway 180.

Crews have reported the fire has reached 25 acres and is threatening one structure.

There are eight fire engines, four hand crews, and an aircraft working to contain the flames.