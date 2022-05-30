CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews were able to contain a vegetation fire that came close to reaching businesses, according to Chowchilla Volunteer Fire Department officials.

The fire started at the Ash Slough by unknown causes, according to fire department officials.

By the time crews arrived on the scene, they saw that the fire had reached the T&F Tire Store near West Kings Avenue. The building was not affected, however, some of the tires on the lot caught fire.

Fire officials say the wind was a factor in the fire spreading up to three acres, with 15 to 20 mile per hour winds reported in the area.

Crews say they were able to mostly contain the fire by 8:00 p.m., however, there are still smoldering hotspots and crews will be patrolling the burn area.

No injuries were reported by fire crews.