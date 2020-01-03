Crews work on gas line break at Fresno Yosemite Internation Airport

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A gas line was cut while work was being performed on the roof at Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Friday, airport officials said.

“There is no danger to travelers, guests or airport personnel,” a spokeswoman said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews were on-site to repair and restore the line.

Firefighters were also at the scene.

