Crews work on gas line break at Fresno Yosemite Internation Airport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A gas line was cut while work was being performed on the roof at Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Friday, airport officials said.

“There is no danger to travelers, guests or airport personnel,” a spokeswoman said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews were on-site to repair and restore the line.

Firefighters were also at the scene.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: News-CAFRE@nexstar.tv