FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A house fire in Fresno is under investigation after flames damaged around a third of the structure Friday night.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, multiple calls about the house on fire were received around 9:00 p.m., sending crews to the area of Princeton Avenue and Cedar Avenue.

Personnel on scene say the single occupant of the home returned to find the building on fire. The flames did threaten nearby homes but crews on the scene managed to stop them from spreading and no other homes were damaged. No one was inside the home at the time.

Work is underway to determine the cause of the fire.