Crews stop house fire in Auberry spreading into nearby wildland

AUBERRY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in Auberry has destroyed a home but crews at the scene have stopped the blaze spreading into nearby wildland.

The so-called Auberry Incident began Monday around 9 p.m. when flames took hold on a home on the 37000 block of Auberry Road, east of the town of Auberry. The structure was heavily damaged.

Crews with Fresno County Fire, Sierra National Forest, and Auberry Fire Department worked together to control the fire. Pictures from the scene show the one building affected suffered significant damage.

