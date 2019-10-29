Crews stop house fire in Auberry spreading into nearby wildland

AUBERRY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in Auberry has destroyed a home but crews at the scene have stopped the blaze spreading into nearby wildland.

The so-called Auberry Incident began Monday around 9 p.m. when flames took hold on a home on the 37000 block of Auberry Road, east of the town of Auberry. The structure was heavily damaged.

[update] #AuberryIncident Structure heavily damaged, difficult access due to narrow driveway, equipment will be working on Auberry Rd, please be careful traveling through the area. Wildland fire stopped. @FresnoCoFire @Sierra_NF assisting Auberry Fire Dept. pic.twitter.com/e6JzBKwhrV — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) October 29, 2019

Crews with Fresno County Fire, Sierra National Forest, and Auberry Fire Department worked together to control the fire. Pictures from the scene show the one building affected suffered significant damage.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.