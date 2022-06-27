FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who went underwater at a ponding basin and never surfaced on Monday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to the pond in the area of Conejo and West avenues in Caruthers.

Officials say a man was swimming in the ponding basin with his son and a friend when he started to head toward the shore. During the swim, deputies say the man got tired and ended up going underwater.

The man’s son and his friend were able to get out of the water safely.

Firefighters from the Fresno County Fire Department are currently working with deputies to try and find the man in the pond.

No other information about the water rescue has been provided by officials at this time.