Crews respond to large fire at Porterville library

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE) – Crews in Porterville at the scene of a large fire at the city’s library.

The blaze was first reported Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Thurman and Main Street. The blaze is just yards away from Porterville Fire Department.

Video sent to YourCentralValley.com by Naji Abdullah shows flames and clouds of black and gray smoke coming from the windows.

Crews from both Porterville Fire Department and Tulare County Fire Department responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

