FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in a Fresno home is now under control after Fresno Fire Department responded to the scene Tuesday evening – but the person living in the home says two of his dog were killed in the blaze.

According to the fire department, the fire was first reported shortly before 8:00 p.m. in the area of Woodson and Gettysburg avenues. Initial reports suggested a large boom was heard before flames were seen.

Fresno Fire is on scene of a working residential fire in the area of N. Woodson/ W. Gettysburg. Heavy fire showing. pic.twitter.com/BdhtYYmRYQ — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) December 29, 2021

A cause for the fire has not been officially released.