Creek Fire forces evacuations to Huntington Lake area, grows to 2k acres

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A wildfire near Shaver and Huntington lakes has forced evacuations Saturday as it continues to grow.

The blaze, dubbed the Creek Fire, was discovered Friday night around 6:30 p.m., near Camp Sierra Road and Reddin Road in the Big Creek area and has burned 2,000 acres.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for the Huntington Lake area, Camp Sierra and Big Creek.

Visitors are urged to leave the area now to avoid traffic jams on Highway 168.

Access to Shaver Lake is closed to the public due to the fire, this includes Camp Edison and the North Shore.

Crews from the Sierra National Forest and Cal Fire are in unified command in response to the fire.

Highway 168 is closed to travelers from Auberry Road to the east end of Huntington Lake, except for residents and emergency crews, according to Caltrans.

#CreekFire off of Camp Sierra Road and Reddin Road, Northeast of Shaver Lake in Fresno County is 2000 acres. Unified Command: @FresnoCoFire and @Sierra_NFhttps://t.co/1TjvnGf387 pic.twitter.com/orQhhGQXtV — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 5, 2020

@FresnoSheriff @FresnoCoFire @R5_Fire_News All of Huntington Lake is now under an evacuation order due to the fast spreading #CreekFire. This is in addition to existing evacuation orders for Camp Sierra & Big Creek. Visitors urged to leave now to avoid traffic jams on Hwy. 168. pic.twitter.com/nATk5nMSnm — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) September 5, 2020

