Crews respond to fire at Chuckchansi Gold Resort and Casino

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews have responded to a fire at Chuckchansi Gold Resort and Casino on Thursday near Coarsegold.

Firefighters received a report around 12:30 p.m. of smoke coming from the third floor of Tower One at the casino, according to the Madera County Fire Department.

Guests and employees were “quickly and safely” evacuated out of the casino as fire alarms sounded off, said Mike Stone, Director of Security at the casino.

“We’re grateful for the support of our firefighter teams who responded to this situation swiftly,” Stone said.

The fire was quickly knocked out by crews and no injuries were reported.

Stone said the fire’s location was on an exterior roof area of the casino.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is unrelated to the Creek Fire.

